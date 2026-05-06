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Alternative lendersContinental EuropeFinancingNordics

Non-bank lenders benefit from "growing acceptance" in Nordics as sentiment shifts 

6 May 2026 | 07:00 | London | by Robin Marriott

New study finds more than 95% would engage with non-bank lender for financing of Nordic real estate

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