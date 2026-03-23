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DistressAlternative lendersContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingGermanyResidential

Noratis agrees €227m refi with North American debt fund

23 Mar 2026 | 17:30 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

German landlord entering standard insolvency proceedings

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