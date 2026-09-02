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DistressContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingGermanyResidential

Noratis’ insolvency administrator opts for liquidation

2 Sep 2026 | 14:48 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The German landlord held around €370m of assets under management last year

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