Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeDevelopmentESGHotels & LeisureInvestmentNordicsOfficeRetail

Nordic Investment Bank grants €36m loan to Eiendomsspar

1 Dec 2025 | 14:47 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Lender co-finances energy efficiency upgrades

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Axa IM Alts’ European logistics fund issues €500m green bond

27 Nov 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Q+A: GRR Garbe's Astrid Keller on how to transform retail stock

19 Nov 2025
Read

Swedish retail developer Prisma issues first bond

13 Nov 2025
Read
City, Downtown, Urban

NIB grants €91m green loan for Swedish justice centre

21 Oct 2025
Read