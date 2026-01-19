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FinancingContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenOfficeDevelopmentESG

Nordic Investment Bank loans €91m to Vasakronan

19 Jan 2026 | 10:45 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Financing will help develop Kaj 16 office scheme in Gothenburg

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