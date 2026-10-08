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ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkNordics

Nordic power player puts €200m Copenhagen resi collection on the block

8 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Rise in privatisation strategies has seen yields fall to record lows

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