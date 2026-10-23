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CorporateContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenLogisticsInvestment

Nordika increases Logistea stake with €46m acquisition

23 Oct 2026 | 14:22 | London | by Angelo Castillo

M2 Asset Management sells all its shares in Swedish logistics specialist

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