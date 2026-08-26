NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingNordicsSweden

Nordika recruits first financing and structuring head

26 Aug 2026 | 11:33 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Karl Hägg joins from Niam

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Sveafastigheter places €350m bond

26 Aug 2026
Read
Metropolis, Urban, Building

Crestline raises $625m for European capital solutions fund

21 Aug 2026
Read
City, Outdoors, Chart

Urban Partners completes €200m first close for second credit fund

18 Aug 2026
Read
Vehicle, Vessel, Watercraft

Nordika secures €385m for fifth value-add fund

17 Aug 2026
Read