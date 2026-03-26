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LogisticsCold StorageContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentLeasingNordicsSweden

Nordisk Renting acquires three Swedish logistics assets

26 Mar 2026 | 11:55 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm inks 13-year sale-and-leaseback deal with Svensk Cater

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