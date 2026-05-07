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LondonInvestmentOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Norges agrees to offload Boots’ Oxford Street flagship

7 May 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Norway’s $2tr sovereign wealth fund turns seller for first time in London

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