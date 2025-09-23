Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeFrance

Norges and Generali consider options for €185m+ Paris office

23 Sep 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Francesco Magon

Property in 12th arrondissement is recently renovated and fully let

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Argan calls off Carat portfolio sale  

23 Sep 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Edward Bates leaves Stam Europe

19 Sep 2025
Read

Praemia REIM close to offloading €130m+ Paris office

18 Sep 2025
Read

Tishman rejects bid for €250m Paris property

8 Sep 2025
Read