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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Norges and Sonae buy €1.5bn Spanish shopping centre portfolio

3 Aug 2026 | 07:30 | London | by Angelo Castillo

LSGIE sells eight assets spanning 258,000 sq m of retail space

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