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RetailContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Norges and Sonae in exclusivity for €1.5bn Spanish shopping centre portfolio

6 Jul 2026 | 17:29 | London | by Elena Vardon

Portfolio of nine assets attracted crowded field of bidders

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