Norges drafts in Stanhope to oversee £4bn portfolio and hunt new deals

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9 Jul 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley
World's largest sovereign wealth fund awards huge London and Paris office mandate
Henley’s revised Fulham wharf development plans approved
Big Yellow pressed for strategic sale
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Ask Partners expands leadership team with pair of senior hires
Fattal Hotels expands UK footprint with Bristol acquisition
M&G Real Estate explores launch of debut secondaries fund
Most flex operators worldwide plan expansion in next 12 months
West of England launches £130m fund to deliver 6,000 homes
GPE says demand robust despite “volatile macroeconomic backdrop”
Westminster approves mammoth new office demolition
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
New dawn for €2.5bn Sunrise
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
Made to measure: why real estate businesses are using AI to build their own tools