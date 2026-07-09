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LondonContinental EuropeFranceUK & IrelandOfficeInvestment

Norges drafts in Stanhope to oversee £4bn portfolio and hunt new deals

9 Jul 2026 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

World's largest sovereign wealth fund awards huge London and Paris office mandate

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