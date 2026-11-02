NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyRetailInvestment

Norges picks €130m Berlin asset for first deal with German partner

2 Nov 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Swiss insurer offloading listed Mitte block

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, House

RFR eyes distressed 1990s Berlin mall through CMBS loan option

17 Sep 2026
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Zurich to offload €150m Berlin urban quarter

20 Jan 2026
Read

Berlin's Friedrichstrasse needs to reinvent itself once again

20 Oct 2023
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Colonial and Generali invest in €300m mixed-use Berlin portfolio

3 Jul 2026
Read