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LondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Norges returns to the City with £290m splash

4 Dec 2025 | 12:44 | London | by James Buckley, David Hatcher

€1.8tr sovereign wealth fund back buying offices in the Square Mile after more than a decade  

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