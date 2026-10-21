NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault

21 Oct 2026 | 07:55 | London | by David Hatcher

Sovereign wealth fund makes long-awaited next move in European warehousing market

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Bag, Handbag

Norges and Sonae buy €1.5bn Spanish shopping centre portfolio

3 Aug 2026
Read

NBIM commits $800m to Blackstone’s North America logistics fund 

15 May 2025
Read

NBIM appoints Alexander Knapp as global head of real estate

6 May 2025
Read
Downtown, Building, City

Shaftesbury completes 25% Covent Garden stake sale to NBIM

1 Apr 2025
Read