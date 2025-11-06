Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

North Wind Capital markets Mayfair mixed-use asset

6 Nov 2025 | 13:54 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Asset manager bought 41 Upper Grosvenor Street from Merix last year for £35m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

North Wind Capital acquires £35m Mayfair asset

25 Mar 2024
Read

George Lucas snaps up £40m London mansion

5 Nov 2025
Read

London ranked most AI-resilient office market

4 Nov 2025
Read
City, Urban, Apartment Building

Gracie Group buys £180m London residential site

4 Nov 2025
Read