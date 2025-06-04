Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationEast MidlandsResidentialUK & Ireland

Northampton regeneration plans move forward

4 Jun 2025 | 14:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Council and English Cities Fund enter development agreement for Greyfriars project

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Investec and XLB snap up Brighton office

4 Jun 2025
Read
City, Urban, Person

Ares lines up £175m sales from Landsec hotel portfolio

4 Jun 2025
Read

Site of £135m Sheffield BTR scheme back up for grabs

4 Jun 2025
Read

£36m Huddersfield shopping centre hits the market

4 Jun 2025
Read