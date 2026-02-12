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RetailInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Northdale Advisors buys £32m Huddersfield shopping centre

12 Feb 2026 | 14:22 | London | by May Agaran

WD offloads 280,000 sq ft mall after 30-year ownership

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