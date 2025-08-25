Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Senior livingAlternativesContinental EuropeDenmarkHealthcareInvestmentNordicsResidential

Northern Horizon buys €65m Danish care home portfolio

25 Aug 2025 | 15:36 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The properties were developed by AP Ejendomme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Person, Bicycle

Northern Horizon’s evergreen fund acquires Finnish care home

2 Jul 2025
Read

Danish healthcare firm Northern Horizon appoints chief executive

19 Feb 2025
Read
CGI of Villa Primus, Stockholm (Image: Peab)

Peab and Heba invest €75m in Stockholm nursing home

30 Jun 2025
Read

PPI buys €36m Oslo nursing homes

2 Jun 2025
Read