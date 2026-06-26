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AlternativesCommunity & Social HousingContinental EuropeDenmarkHealthcareInvestmentNordicsSenior livingSweden

Northern Horizon seals €130m social infra purchases

26 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Specialist Nordics player reaches €1.2bn under management

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