Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FundraisingAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkHealthcareInvestmentNordicsResidentialSenior livingSweden

Northern Horizon secures €220m for healthcare fund

4 Sep 2025 | 15:06 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Fundraise includes largest single ticket in company history

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Canal, Outdoors

Northern Horizon buys €65m Danish care home portfolio

25 Aug 2025
Read
City, Person, Bicycle

Northern Horizon’s evergreen fund acquires Finnish care home

2 Jul 2025
Read
Person, Human, Finger

CapMan fund invests in Finnish senior care operators

15 May 2025
Read

NREP targets €700m portfolio with Swedish care home developer 

6 May 2025
Read