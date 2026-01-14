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InvestmentNorthern IrelandUK & IrelandRetail

Northern Ireland investment volumes double as retail dominates

14 Jan 2026 | 08:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Investor confidence returned as borrowing costs eased and pricing expectations re-aligned

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