NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentNorthern IrelandUK & IrelandHotels & LeisureLogisticsOfficeResidentialRetailStudent Accommodation

Northern Ireland investment volumes hit £71m in Q1

14 Apr 2026 | 07:26 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

CBRE Northern Ireland reports a stable commercial property market but lacking momentum

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Serviced apartment specialist Bob W to debut in Belfast

18 Mar 2026
Read

Lysara swoops for £25m Belfast distribution hub

5 Mar 2026
Read

Northern Ireland investment volumes double as retail dominates

14 Jan 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Masterplan unveiled for 600 homes at Belfast's Clarendon Wharf

23 Sep 2025
Read