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OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Northern Trains letting drives demand for Sheffield office scheme

25 Aug 2026 | 11:58 | London | by May Agaran

Remaining floors at Catella's 80,000 sq ft Acero building under offer

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