RetailInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland
31 Oct 2025 | 16:30 | London | by May Agaran
13,000 sq ft mixed-use asset was sold by Emperor Property Investment
NorthStar acquires £22m Oxford Street scheme
Ladbible signs for 32,000 sq ft Islington office
Shah on property: Malaysians’ curious plan to take off from Battersea
Q+A: Pi Labs’ Faisal Butt on how AI is transforming the property industry
Ares launches triple hotel sale
Avison Young names new regional MD for Glasgow
Green light for 455,000 sq ft Hampshire logistics project
Grosvenor appoints sustainability chief
Investors increasingly bet on European office market
Q+A: CPP Investments’ van Oosterom – “The lines between sectors are blurring”
Battersea Power Station up for sale
Irish tycoons confirm sale of £5.2bn care homes group
DHL becomes third-party European logistics developer
Korean investor to build team in Europe
Landsec agrees latest £225m London office sale
Slicing up the pie: why bonus structures are changing
Tristan and Greycoat weigh sale of £230m St James’s gem
What went wrong at CEG – and why
AusSuper homes in on £170m regional build-to-rent debut
Q+A: CPP Investments’ van Oosterom – “The lines between sectors are blurring”