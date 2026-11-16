OfficeLondonUK & IrelandInvestment
16 Nov 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Asset was floated for sale in February
Middle East sovereign launches £100m West End hotel sale
£2bn City tower refi up and running
Why pro-cyclical conventional debt undermines UK housing delivery
Centerbridge and Rotation seal 1.4m sq ft Glasgow logistics park acquisition
NorthStar completes acquisition of £159m Ampersand building
Rothesay completes £422m City office purchase
Indurent submits plans for 838,000 sq ft Heywood logistics scheme
Keltbray looks to sell Glasgow living site
Living REIT bolsters rent roll with 29-property lease transfer
Private investors are tightening their grip on London’s office market
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
Asif Aziz buys City block for £200m hotel conversion
RX London hires City investment head from CBRE
Let’s get Fizzy: UK pension giants close in on £340m BTR portfolio
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: German open-ended funds come under pressure to sell UK assets
JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman
Changes at the top for KKR’s £800m+ living platform
Real estate advisory giants place their data centre bets
Royal London teams up with JLL to overhaul operating model
Simon Travis launches new business