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OfficeFinancingInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Northtree banks £35m loan for landmark Manchester acquisition

29 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Loan arranged by Art Capital

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