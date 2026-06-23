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OfficeInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Northtree fights off competition to secure prime Manchester office

23 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Bellwether £55m sale attracted strong bidding

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