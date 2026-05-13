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OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Northumbria Police captures 102,000 sq ft Newcastle office

13 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Deal is largest out-of-town transaction in North East since 2019

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