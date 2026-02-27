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HealthcareAlternativesBeneluxCanadaContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentNetherlands

Northwest Healthcare confirms €400m European portfolio sale

27 Feb 2026 | 07:08 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

TPG buys 33 assets in Germany and the Netherlands

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