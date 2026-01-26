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Northwest Healthcare finds buyer for €400m European portfolio

26 Jan 2026 | 14:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl, Amy Finch, Julie Cruz

Canadian REIT looking to exit region to refocus on its larger markets

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