NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenOfficeRetailCorporate

Norwegian firm Olav Thon appoints new chief executive

9 Nov 2026 | 14:42 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Annette Hofgaard succeeds Dag Tangevald-Jensen

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Lithuanian real estate firm Capitalica appoints new chief executive

29 Oct 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Sonae Sierra names chief executive

1 Oct 2026
Read
Adult, Male, Man

Grupo Lar appoints chief executive

28 Sep 2026
Read

DTZ Investors names Simon Down as new chief executive

13 Jul 2026
Read