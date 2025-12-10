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LeasingNorth WestOfficeUK & Ireland

Norwegian insurer expands footprint at Mapletree's Manchester tower

10 Dec 2025 | 14:24 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Protector Insurance takes 35,000 sq ft at 3 Hardman Street

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