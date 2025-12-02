Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateNordicsOffice

Norwegian Property names interim chief executive

2 Dec 2025 | 07:40 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Haavard Rønning succeeds Bent Oustad

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Prisma names deputy chief executive

1 Dec 2025
Read

Fabege appoints chief executive

6 Nov 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

NEPI Rockcastle names new chief executive 

6 Nov 2025
Read
Road, Cityscape, Urban

Citycon names chief financial officer

31 Oct 2025
Read