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OpinionPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Nothing is more important to economic growth than housing – so how can we build more?

26 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alex Taylor

New homes are one of the UK’s strongest long-term investment sectors, yet housing delivery in the UK is facing a fundamental viability crisis

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