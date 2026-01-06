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AlternativesEast MidlandsUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestment

Nottingham Forest FC submits plans to expand stadium

6 Jan 2026 | 07:57 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Proposals aim to increase City Ground's current 31,000-seat capacity to over 50,000

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