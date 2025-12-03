Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialInvestmentSingle-family rentalUK & Ireland

NPS backs M&G's £1bn UK multifamily housing venture

3 Dec 2025 | 08:10 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Vehicle targets 3,000 new homes over the next three years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

Next Generation on the investment case for social infrastructure

28 Nov 2025
Read
Blouse, Clothing, Path

Momentum builds around senior housing

27 Nov 2025
Read
Human, Person, Pedestrian

Greater Manchester’s new £1bn fund pumps £400m into workspace and residential

20 Nov 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

What to look out for in next week's budget

20 Nov 2025
Read