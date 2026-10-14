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Hotels & LeisureCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandDevelopmentInvestmentLeasing

Numa Group enters Polish hotel market

14 Oct 2026 | 12:45 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Aya Properties Fund and Curtis Group sign hospitality platform to operate 56 flexible-stay units

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