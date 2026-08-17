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PlanningDevelopmentPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Number of new planning permissions hits 20-year low

17 Aug 2026 | 08:00 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Private housing planning approvals in England slumped in Q1 2026, according to Home Builders Federation and Glenigan

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