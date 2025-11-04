Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
DistressAlternativesContinental EuropeFinancingGermanyHealthcare

Nursing home investor Immac files for restructuring

4 Nov 2025 | 14:59 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Hamburg-based firm holds 100 care facilities across Germany

