Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentCorporatePeopleUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Nurton launches investment vehicle with former Knight Frank head

2 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Nurton Capital will be led by Ashley Hudson and aims to deploy £100m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Investor hunt launched for £85m Glasgow student scheme

1 Oct 2025
Read

Go-ahead given for Watford co-living scheme

1 Oct 2025
Read

Kier Property secures first occupier at Birmingham office

1 Oct 2025
Read

PGIM Real Estate lends £40m for JV logistics portfolio

1 Oct 2025
Read