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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Nuveen acquires €50m Barcelona logistics portfolio

29 Apr 2026 | 16:55 | London | by Edith Fishta

Sale forms part of a strategy by Meridia to aggregate and dispose of logistics assets

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