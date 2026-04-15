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ResidentialContinental EuropeFranceSpainCo-livingStudent AccommodationInvestment

Nuveen acquires Spanish and French living assets

15 Apr 2026 | 12:23 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transactions made on behalf of firm’s European Cities strategy

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