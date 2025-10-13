Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Nuveen agrees £85m West End office sale

13 Oct 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Chris Borland, James Buckley

Investment manager close to exiting another Cityhold asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Metropolis

Victory Group unveils plans to transform former ABN Amro HQ  

9 Oct 2025
Read
Person, City, Bicycle

Frogmore and Morgan Stanley agree £150m Notting Hill Gate Estate exit

7 Oct 2025
Read

Runway East ups West End footprint with Covent Garden office

6 Oct 2025
Read

London Stock Exchange Group renews 250,000 sq ft City office lease

3 Oct 2025
Read