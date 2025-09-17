Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Self-storageAlternativesInvestmentLogisticsRegenerationUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Nuveen and XLB land self-storage sale

17 Sep 2025 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Wider Coventry site has consent for a 105,000 sq ft mixed-use trade and self-storage scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Teddy Bear, Toy

What's up for grabs in the final quarter?

17 Sep 2025
Read
Car, Transportation, Vehicle

US investor launches £100m retail park sale

10 Sep 2025
Read

Keyland puts West Yorkshire industrial site up for sale

9 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Pembury and Hines secure Surrey industrial park prelet

4 Sep 2025
Read