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FinancingContinental EuropeUK & IrelandLogisticsFund managerFundraising

Nuveen begins deploying latest European debt fund

23 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Harri Thomas

Fund V provides around £82m in financing for UK logistics development

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