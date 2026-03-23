NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFinancingUK & Ireland

Nuveen boosts European debt platform with double hire

23 Mar 2026 | 13:02 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Callum Laithwaite and Gregoire Millet join firm

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Quantum clinches £500m Goldman Sachs debt facility

2 Oct 2026
Read
City, Urban, Downtown

Incus hits €800m target for European credit fund

2 Oct 2026
Read

RN3 acquires €43m Dutch logistics facility

2 Oct 2026
Read
City, Town, Urban

Essendi to put €650m+ Spanish hotel portfolio on the market

1 Oct 2026
Read