Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Nuveen confirms €150m+ Madrid resi disposal  

31 Jul 2025 | 15:49 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Hines buys 531-home build-to-rent scheme 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

High Rise, City, Urban

US buyer in talks for Nuveen's €150m+ Madrid BTR scheme

22 Jul 2025
Read

Full speed ahead for Newcastle Cathedral Square office-to-resi

9 Jun 2025
Read

International capital in the starting blocks for Dutch opportunities

29 May 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Longevity Partners sets up Madrid office 

7 May 2025
Read